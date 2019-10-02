The Left Wing - RWC Daily: 'Back on track and ready to prove a point'
Ruaidhri O'Connor and Alan Quinlan were at Ireland's Captain's Run to hear assistant coach Andy Farrell's views on the defeat to Japan and the state of refereeing in the tournament ahead of the clash with Russia.
Quinny assesses Ireland's performance, wonders where the leaders have gone but believes they have enough left to bounce back and achieve in Japan.
It's not all Ireland, the former Munster back-row has been on the road and experienced something special in Kamaishi last week when Uruguay beat Fiji.
Online Editors
Related Content
- The Left Wing: Where Ireland went wrong, humidity issues and Michael Cheika impressions
- The Left Wing - RWC daily: Sexton returns to get the show back on the road
- The Left Wing - RWC Daily: Ireland’s Kobe conundrum