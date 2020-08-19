The Left Wing: Rugby returns, time for Munster to deliver and the Johnny Sexton contract question

Leinster take on Munster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday as rugby makes its return. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Rugby returns this weekend and The Left Wing is back too as Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor and Cian Tracey of the Irish Independent to chat about the upcoming action.

Rugby gets back under way at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday with a blockbuster Leinster vs Munster clash, followed by Connacht vs Ulster on Sunday, and there are plenty of talking points ahead of the games:

Can Leinster keep their unbeaten run going into a new season where they are fighting on two fronts from the off?

Is it Munster's time to end their trophy drought after signing Springbok duo Damian De Allende and RG Snyman?

Can Ian Madigan fight his way back into the Ireland squad after signing for Ulster?

Did Connacht make the right call in releasing a number of veteran players in the summer?

The lads also discuss Joey Carbery's injury woes, the dilemma facing the IRFU over Johnny Sexton's next contract and what they are expecting from the opening weekend of matches.

Online Editors