The Left Wing: Rugby returns, the Qatar question and should 'Emerging Ireland' be going on tour?

Jack Conan, breaks through the tacklebags held by Ed Byrne and Thomas Clarkson during a Leinster Rugby squad training session at UCD in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Left Wing is back for another season and Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to look ahead to what promises to be a massive year for Irish rugby.

The lads kick off with a discussion on the URC launch, where the topic of possibly playing games in Qatar was raised - and Luke and Rud have different views on the subject.

The chat then turns to the upcoming 'Emerging Ireland' tour, which the provinces aren't happy about. Should players be taken out of their province during the season for this exercise?

Munster's new beginning under Graham Rowntree, Leinster's out-half conundrum and Jacob Stockdale's comeback are all up for discussion too.

Luke, Will and the show want to hear from you as well so put your rugby questions to them on social media using #theleftwing or on Twitter at @lukefitz11 or @slatterywill and each week Will will answer the best ones on-air.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/