The Left Wing: Rúaidhrí O’Connor previews U-20 World Cup final from Cape Town and the latest on Johnny Sexton

The Ireland U20s have a chance to make history tomorrow when the Grand Slam winners play France in the World Rugby U20 Championship final in Cape Town and Rúaidhrí O’Connor speaks to Sinéad Kissane from South Africa to preview the game.

He also has the latest on Johnny Sexton’s disciplinary hearing as Irish rugby holds its breath in relation to the complaint of misconduct towards match officials directly after Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup final defeat nearly two months ago.

Don’t forget to join Sinéad and Rúaidhrí after the final whistle on Friday for the post-match reaction to the U20s final and to find out the fate for Johnny Sexton.

