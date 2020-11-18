The Left Wing: Ross Byrne's big chance, Dan Leavy's comeback and the 'Irish Barbarians'

Ross Byrne (left) will start at out-half for Ireland in the absence of the injured Johnny Sexton. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to look ahead to Ireland's clash with England at Twickenham.

It is a big opportunity for Ross Byrne as he comes into the team at out-half in the absence of Johnny Sexton, while James Ryan takes on the captaincy. The lads discuss what Byrne needs to do to make his mark and the extra challenge being the captain will pose for Ryan ahead of his battle with Maro Itoje.

Ireland's team to face England contains five players who qualified via the residency rule, and the lads discuss whether the law - which has been changed to five years - has been good for international rugby.

Dan Leavy's injury comeback has been going very well in recent weeks - how close is he to an international comeback?

Ruaidhri O'Connor also discusses the situation of Philly Caldwell, who is recovering from a serious injury suffered in a tag rugby game. To donate to Philly's cause, click this link: https://fta4philly.com/.

Online Editors