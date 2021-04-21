The Left Wing: Ross Byrne on turning over Exeter, competing with his brother and Rainbow Cup rules

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Leinster out-half Ross Byrne to discuss the recent win over Exeter and much more.

Byrne came off the bench to steer Leinster to a famous win at Sandy Park, and he tells the lads how the province managed to overturn a 14-0 deficit and come out on top.

The out-half gives an insight into what his mentality was when he came in off the bench, and also reflects on the tough experiences he has had in an Ireland jersey to date.

Byrne is in an interesting situation with his brother Harry competing for the same jersey at Leinster, but Ross says that he enjoys having his sibling around in the set-up.

The lads also discuss the three new laws being trailed in the upcoming Rainbow Cup, while Ross says he would be excited by a potential British and Irish 'Lions' League in the future if it ever came to pass.

Will and Luke also discuss the news that the South African sides won't be competing in the Rainbow Cup, and the future of women's rugby in Ireland amid calls for the game to go professional.

