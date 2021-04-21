| 7°C Dublin

The Left Wing: Ross Byrne on turning over Exeter, competing with his brother and Rainbow Cup rules

Ross Byrne played a key role in Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final win over Exeter. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ross Byrne played a key role in Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final win over Exeter. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ross Byrne played a key role in Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final win over Exeter. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ross Byrne played a key role in Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final win over Exeter. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Leinster out-half Ross Byrne to discuss the recent win over Exeter and much more.

Byrne came off the bench to steer Leinster to a famous win at Sandy Park, and he tells the lads how the province managed to overturn a 14-0 deficit and come out on top.

The out-half gives an insight into what his mentality was when he came in off the bench, and also reflects on the tough experiences he has had in an Ireland jersey to date.

Byrne is in an interesting situation with his brother Harry competing for the same jersey at Leinster, but Ross says that he enjoys having his sibling around in the set-up.

The lads also discuss the three new laws being trailed in the upcoming Rainbow Cup, while Ross says he would be excited by a potential British and Irish 'Lions' League in the future if it ever came to pass.

Will and Luke also discuss the news that the South African sides won't be competing in the Rainbow Cup, and the future of women's rugby in Ireland amid calls for the game to go professional.

Rugby Newsletter

A weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday.

This field is required

Online Editors

Related Content

Ireland suffered a heavy defeat to France in the Six Nations last weekend. Image credit: Sportsfile.

International Rugby Premium

Brendan Fanning Opinion Curious press conference raises more questions than answers around future of Irish women’s rugby

In the first week of February, 2Fm’s Game On got around to the issue of domestic rugby and how it had been hammered by the pandemic. To get a handle on what the IRFU were doing they invited Colin McEntee, the IRFU’s Director of Rugby Development, on the show. To present a different angle, I got a call, as I had done on a regular basis over the previous year.
Vakh Abdaladze in training with team-mates Ross Molony, left, and Scott Penny during Leinster rugby squad training at UCD ahead of the Rainbow Cup clash with Munster. Leinster could be preparing to face leading the South African club sides in next year's revamped PRO16. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Rugby Premium

Rúaidhrí O'Connor Opinion A Super League would be perfect for Irish rugby but too many barriers stand in the way

As European football’s elite tears itself apart in this moment of existential crisis, Irish rugby waits on word from South Africa. It is expected that the four powerhouse franchises who were supposed to come on board for the Rainbow Cup will withdraw today, leaving Leinster, Munster, Ulster and Connacht with a rather unappealing vista of an ill-conceived competition against the same old faces.

Most Watched

Privacy