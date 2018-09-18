Sport The Left Wing

Tuesday 18 September 2018

The Left Wing: Ross Byrne on his Ireland experience, why he stayed with Leinster and developing as a ten

16 December 2017; Ross Byrne of Leinster during the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 3 Round 4 match between Leinster and Exeter Chiefs at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Leinster out-half Ross Byrne to discuss his career to date.

Byrne has made over 45 appearances for Leinster since 2016 and has become a key man in a team that won the PRO14 and Champions Cup last season. Byrne opens up on his development from a rookie who came on against Northampton at Franklin's Gardens to an out-half who regularly starts big games for Leinster.

Byrne travelled to Australia as part of the Ireland squad last summer and he opens up on the eye-opening experience of stepping up to train with Joe Schmidt's squad.

The 23-year-old also discusses the different elements of playing out-half as well as playing with his younger brother Harry, another out-half who is in the Leinster academy.

