The Left Wing: Ross Byrne on his Ireland experience, why he stayed with Leinster and developing as a ten
On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Leinster out-half Ross Byrne to discuss his career to date.
Byrne has made over 45 appearances for Leinster since 2016 and has become a key man in a team that won the PRO14 and Champions Cup last season. Byrne opens up on his development from a rookie who came on against Northampton at Franklin's Gardens to an out-half who regularly starts big games for Leinster.
Byrne travelled to Australia as part of the Ireland squad last summer and he opens up on the eye-opening experience of stepping up to train with Joe Schmidt's squad.
The 23-year-old also discusses the different elements of playing out-half as well as playing with his younger brother Harry, another out-half who is in the Leinster academy.
Subscribe to The Left Wing, Independent.ie's Rugby podcast in association with Laya Healthcare, with Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery for the best discussion and analysis each week. From in depth interviews with some of Irish rugby's biggest stars to unmatched insights into the provinces and the national team, The Left Wing has all your rugby needs covered.
Listen and subscribe to The Left Wing on iTunes and Soundcloud
Online Editors
Related Content
- Sam Burgess 'happy for truth to come out' over sexting allegations
- Former All Blacks boss John Mitchell named as Eddie Jones' new defence coach
- Contepomi: Nothing is ever perfect but rugby is moving in the right direction