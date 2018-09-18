The Left Wing: Ross Byrne on his Ireland experience, why he stayed with Leinster and developing as a ten

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Leinster out-half Ross Byrne to discuss his career to date.

