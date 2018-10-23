The Left Wing: Rory O'Loughlin and James Tracy on Toulouse, their Leinster journey and working with Joe Schmidt
On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Leinster duo James Tracy and Rory O'Loughlin to discuss their careers to date.
The lads start off by recapping Leinster's narrow defeat in Toulouse, a game that James and Rory were in the squad for. Rory chats about the hair-raising atmosphere in France while James gives an insight into the painstaking post-match review sessions that Leinster conduct after each game.
The guys also delve into the tough journey they had to make the breakthrough at Leinster, with James not playing for a full year under Matt O'Connor while Rory was uncertain about his professional future as he entered the final year of his academy contract.
The lads also give an insight into working under Stuart Lancaster, Leo Cullen and Joe Schmidt as they outline the differences between training with Leinster and Ireland.
James' switch from prop to hooker and Rory's eye-opening experience on the wing early on in his Leinster career are also up for discussion.
