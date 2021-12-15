| 8.4°C Dublin

The Left Wing: Ronan O'Gara's big decision, Munster's young guns and the Jack Carty situation

La Rochelle Director of Rugby Ronan O'Gara. Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile Expand

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to pick through all the latest news.

The lads start off with a discussion about Munster's future after the announcement that head coach Johann van Graan will leave at the end of the season - is it time for Ronan O'Gara to finally come home?

On the pitch, Munster enjoyed a bumper win at Wasps last Sunday, with the young guns making a big step up and Luke thinks it is time for the younger players to be trusted more.

The chat then turns to Connacht's big win, as well as the form of Jack Carty and where he sits in the Ireland pecking order.

Leinster's Covid situation, Ulster's upset win in Clermont and the state of women's rugby are all up for discussion too.

