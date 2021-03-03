The Left Wing: Referee issues, Maro Itoje's penalty problem and is it time to start Craig Casey?

Referee Pascal Gauzere came in for criticism for two decisions that led to Welsh tries in their win over England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to go over all the Six Nations news.

The lads kick off with a look back on Ireland's win over Italy. More offloads, a better attacking shape and a resolute defence were all on the wish-list ahead of the visit to Rome - so how did Ireland fare on that count?

Both Cian and Luke think that Italy's shocking showing means that not much can be gleaned from Ireland's win, and both were surprised with how bullish Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton were after the game.

Craig Casey's place in the scrum-half pecking order, the standard of Six Nations refereeing, Wales' Triple Crown win and why England resemble 2019 Ireland are all up for discussion too.

Online Editors