The Left Wing: Rating Ireland's November, Gregor Townsend vs Finn Russell and Ronan O'Gara to England?

Ronan O'Gara is on a three-man shortlist to be the next England head coach. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O’Connor to review the November internationals.

The lads kick things off with a look back on Ireland's win over Australia before moving on to why the attack never really clicked during November.

Johnny Sexton's absence often sees Ireland fail to hit their regular heights and Luke says the captain's unique skill-set is the reason why.

Gregor Townsend's ongoing battle with Finn Russell, England's comeback against New Zealand and whether Ronan O'Gara might succeed Eddie Jones are all up for discussion too.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

