The Left Wing: Rainbow Cup fatigue, Champions Cup finale and is the Captain's Challenge working?

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony, right, team-mate Conor Murray and Connacht captain Tom Daly look to referee Dan Jones after the last play of the game during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match between Munster and Connacht at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to discuss all the latest rugby news.

The lads kick things off by discussing whether people have a bit of fatigue around rugby, with the Rainbow Cup failing to capture the imagination.

The recent inter-pros saw Connacht secure a big win over Munster, but one major talking point has been the Captain's Challenge.

The lads debate whether or not it is working and if it should be kept going forward, and the discussion then moves onto Robbie Henshaw's tackle on Robert Balacoune - and whether it should have been punished with a card.

Ireland's upcoming squad announcement for their summer test matches should be interesting, and Luke and Ruaidhri discuss which young players should make the cut.

This weekend sees Toulouse take on La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final, and the lads finish things off by giving their predictions for the big game.