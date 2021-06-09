The Left Wing: Rainbow Cup farce, David Nucifora's performance and Lions injury casualties

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss all the latest rugby news.

The lads kick things off with the latest on the fire pit accident that saw Springbok duo Damian De Allende and RG Snyman along with Munster team-mates Mike Haley and CJ Stander suffer burn injuries, before moving on to the news that Benetton will play in the Rainbow Cup final after receiving a walkover against the Ospreys.

Cian says that it might be a blessing in disguise for Munster that they won't be able to win the Rainbow Cup while Luke says that it is a fitting end to what has been a once-in-a-lifetime season.

The conversation then turns to the performance of IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora. Has he done a good job? And who should replace him if he leaves in 2022?

Finally, the lads discuss Andrew Porter's unfortunate injury ahead of the Lions tour as well as the players who might miss out for the Springboks.