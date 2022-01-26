The Left Wing: Provinces march on, last 16 crackers and Dan McFarland’s coaching style

On this week’s episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by former Connacht back row Eoin McKeon to discuss all the weekend’s Champions Cup action.

All four Irish provinces are into the knockout stage after an exciting final round, and the lads kick off with what Connacht need to do to kick on after another dramatic defeat.



The chat then turns to how Leinster are faring after getting their season back on track with two big European wins.



Ulster’s European form, Dan McFarland’s coaching style and Munster’s improvement are all up for discussion too.



For more Left Wing episodes and rugby stories visit the show page at:

www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/