The Left Wing podcast: ‘This has to be the tipping point’ – Ground zero for Irish women’s rugby

Ireland players applaud the fans after the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland

Zero points, 5 heavy defeats, and the worst points difference in their history in the Six Nations, what does the future hold for the Irish women’s rugby team?

After the team’s fifth and final defeat to Scotland over the weekend and before the bombshell news about head coach Greg McWilliams’ departure, Anna Caplice and Ali Donnelly join Sinéad Kissane on the latest Left Wing podcast to discuss the result and the wider issue for Irish women’s rugby.

Never mind England or France, it is Wales, Scotland and Italy who must be caught up with and the 2023 Six Nations must prove to be the tipping point going forwards.

