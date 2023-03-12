The Left Wing podcast: There’s no stopping Ireland - bring on England now

Jack Conan of Ireland scores his side's third try despite the tackle of Duhan van der Merwe of Scotland

There’s just no stopping Ireland in this Six Nations no matter what’s thrown at them. The Grand Slam is just one win away for Ireland, they’ve beaten Scotland 22 points to 7 and Cian Tracey joins Sinéad Kissane from Murrayfield with the post-match analysis.

Plus, don’t miss all the build-up to the final game decider against England with Sinéad and Rúaidhrí O'Connor back on Monday with a squad update which will give some insights into all the injuries suffered from the Scottish encounter.

There’s a special 10 year anniversary episode on Tuesday looking back on the Irish Women’s Grand Slam in 2013, while on Wednesday, Will and Luke will be joined by Alex Corbisiero and former Irish rugby sports psychologist, Enda McNulty.

There will then be a team news episode with the latest on the Ireland XV named to face England on Thursday, while the post-match show from the Aviva on Saturday will either be a party or a wake after Ireland’s final Six Nations game this year.

