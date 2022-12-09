The Left Wing podcast: Sexton and Furlong out – Rúaidhrí O’Connor and Sinead Kissane preview the Irish provinces’ chances in Europe this weekend

The Irish provinces have named their teams for the opening weekend of European action and Rúaidhrí O’Connor joins Sinéad Kissane to preview Racing 92 v Leinster, Munster v Toulouse, Sale Sharks v Ulster and Connacht v Newcastle Falcons.

They also look ahead to the Women’s AIL Final (weather permitting) between Blackrock and Railway Union and discuss the IRFU’s Women's Rugby in Ireland report that has been launched.

Will and Luke will be back on Wednesday for their in-depth review of the weekend action and if you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

Rate, review and follow the show on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.