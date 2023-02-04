The Left Wing podcast: Post-Match from Cardiff - Winning start for Ireland but questions remain for France

Right after the final whistle in Cardiff, Sinéad Kissane is joined by Rúaidhrí O’Connor and Cian Tracey to get the post-match reaction to Ireland’s 34-10 win over Wales.

What started off as a blitz with twenty-seven points scored in twenty-seven minutes, Ireland then lost their way and allowed Wales back into this contest before being able to steady the ship and withstand the Welsh onslaught.

But it’s mission accomplished says Ruaidhri while Cian questions what would have happened if this had been France.

The Left Wing will be back on Monday with the latest Ireland squad update and if you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the rugby team on Twitter @SlatteryWill @lukefitz11 @RuaidhriOC @CianTracey1 and @SinéadKissane.

