The Left Wing podcast: Leinster's demolition job, brittle Ulster and Munster's away day

Leinster's Ross Molony (right) is relishing the trip to face Munster on St Stephen's Day. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Michael Ala'alatoa, left, and James Ryan of Leinster celebrate winning a penalty during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 2 match between Leinster and Gloucester at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald look back on the latest weekend of Champions Cup action.

The lads kick things off looking back on Leinster's win over Gloucester and the decision of the English team to send over a massively weakened side to the RDS.

Luke hopes the decision comes back to bite Gloucester and says Leinster won't have learned anything from the 57-0 win.

The chat then moves on to Ulster's loss to La Rochelle and the decision for the game to be moved from Belfast to Dublin due to a frozen pitch.

Luke says the Ulster players need a major refresh to kick-start their season.

Finally, the lads look back on Munster's impressive win in Northampton and Connacht's 100% start to the Challenge Cup.

