The Left Wing podcast: From 2019 rock bottom to 14 wins in a row - how France became World Cup favourites

Fabien Galthié during the France rugby captain's run at the Aviva Stadium

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery is joined by French rugby expert Paul Eddison to discuss the rise of France under Fabien Galthié and tomorrow's clash with Ireland.

The French team was a mess when Galthié took over in 2020 but after 14 wins in a row and a Grand Slam last year, they are the team to beat ahead of their home World Cup in the autumn.

Paul explains how France transformed over the last three years and why the team won't be too worried about peaking too early ahead of the World Cup.

However, a huge test awaits them in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday - can Ireland come out on top?

Don’t forget to join Sinéad Kissane, Rúaidhrí O’Connor and Cian Tracey on Saturday right after the final whistle from the Aviva Stadium when they will be giving their immediate post-match reactions to the game.

If you want to get in touch, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the rugby team on Twitter @SinéadKissane @RuaidhriOC @CianTracey1 @SlatteryWill and @lukefitz11.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.