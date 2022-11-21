The Left Wing podcast exclusive: Josh van der Flier, Johnny Sexton and Andy Farrell from the World Rugby Awards

Josh van der Flier with the World Rugby Player of the Year award. (Photo by Dave Rogers - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

To cap off an incredible 2022 for Irish rugby, Josh van der Flier picked up the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year and Terry Kennedy the Men's Sevens Player of the Year, and for this episode of the Left Wing, Sinéad Kissane was in Monaco to hear from the winners.

Sinéad also spoke to Johnny Sexton, Andy Farrell, Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan about the victory over South Africa.

Plus you'll hear from Ruby Tui, World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year, and Ireland's Linda Djougang and Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe.

