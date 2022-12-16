The Left Wing podcast: Champions Cup weekend preview with Sinéad Kissane & Rúaidhrí O’Connor

Johnny Sexton is set to feature off the bench for Leinster. Image: Sportsfile.

It’s round two of the Champions Cup this weekend and Rúaidhrí O’Connor joins Sinéad Kissane on the latest Left Wing podcast to look ahead to the games involving the Irish provinces with all the latest team news.

Leinster are going for two wins out of two when they play Gloucester at the RDS, Ulster are up against the defending champions La Rochelle in Belfast on Saturday evening – that’s ground permitting.

And on Sunday lunchtime, Munster are away to Northampton Saints at Franklin's Gardens, while in the Challenge Cup, Connacht are in France to play Brive and they’re also going for their second win.

