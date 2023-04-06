The Left Wing podcast: Caelan Doris at seven, pressure on Dan Sheehan and Scott Penny misses out

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Rúaidhrí O'Connor look ahead to the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Leinster have named their team to face Leicester and the big talking point is Caelan Doris getting the seven jersey for the first time.

That means that despite his strong form, Scott Penny has to settle for a place on the bench - what does he have to do to get a start?

The pressure on Dan Sheehan to stay fit and the impressive showing by the Stormers and Sharks are topics of discussion too.

On the next episode of the Left Wing, Will and Luke Fitzgerald will be back with their in-depth analysis on Wednesday

