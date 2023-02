Andy Farrell has named his team to play France at the Aviva stadium on Saturday and Rúaidhrí O’Connor joins Sinéad Kissane on the latest Left Wing podcast to discuss.

There's one change to the team that started the win over Wales last weekend - the injured Dan Sheehan is out, Rob Herring starts at hooker and Ronan Kelleher is back fit again and he's been named on the bench.

