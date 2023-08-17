The Left Wing Podcast: Analysing the Ireland team to face England and Prendergast’s big opportunity

The Ireland team has been named for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up game against England at the Aviva Stadium and as expected Andy Farrell has gone, as expected, with a very strong team for this one and Cian Prendergast is given a big opportunity being named at number 8.

Cian Tracey joins Sinéad Kissane on the latest Left Wing podcast to discuss the line-up and they also discuss World Rugby’s announcement that they will appeal the decision to overturn the red card given to Owen Farrell.

