The Left Wing: Player privacy, Joey Carbery’s journey and controversial new tackle laws

On this week’s episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Irish Independent rugby correspondent Cian Tracey to discuss the start of the season.

On this week’s episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Irish Independent rugby correspondent Cian Tracey to discuss the start of the season.

Munster have had a bumpy ride with new out-half Joey Carbery but Luke is confident that the talented ten will come good soon.

The lads also debate player privacy regarding injuries after the recent case of Conor Murray declining to disclose the reason behind his absence. There have been new tackle laws introduced that season that have proved very controversial - are they a good thing for the game?

Leinster’s strong start, unbeaten Ulster and the feelgood factor in Connacht are all up for discussion too. Subscribe to The Left Wing, Independent.ie's Rugby podcast in association with Laya Healthcare, with Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery for the best discussion and analysis each week. From in depth interviews with some of Irish rugby's biggest stars to unmatched insights into the provinces and the national team, The Left Wing has all your rugby needs covered.

Listen and subscribe to The Left Wing on iTunes and Soundcloud

Online Editors