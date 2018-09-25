Sport The Left Wing

Tuesday 25 September 2018

The Left Wing: Player privacy, Joey Carbery’s journey and controversial new tackle laws

17 September 2018; Joey Carbery ties his boot laces prior to Munster rugby squad training at the University of Limerick in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 September 2018; Joey Carbery ties his boot laces prior to Munster rugby squad training at the University of Limerick in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

On this week’s episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Irish Independent rugby correspondent Cian Tracey to discuss the start of the season.

Munster have had a bumpy ride with new out-half Joey Carbery but Luke is confident that the talented ten will come good soon.

The lads also debate player privacy regarding injuries after the recent case of Conor Murray declining to disclose the reason behind his absence.

There have been new tackle laws introduced that season that have proved very controversial - are they a good thing for the game?

Leinster’s strong start, unbeaten Ulster and the feelgood factor in Connacht are all up for discussion too.

Subscribe to The Left Wing, Independent.ie's Rugby podcast in association with Laya Healthcare, with Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery for the best discussion and analysis each week. From in depth interviews with some of Irish rugby's biggest stars to unmatched insights into the provinces and the national team, The Left Wing has all your rugby needs covered.

Listen and subscribe to The Left Wing on iTunes and Soundcloud

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport