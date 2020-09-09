The Left Wing: Perfect season pressure, Ulster's revival and Owen Farrell's charity work

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Jonathan Bradley of the Belfast Telegraph to preview the PRO14 final.

Leinster take on Ulster in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night, which is the northern province's first appearance in a final since 2013. Jonathan gives the lads an insight from the north on how Dan McFarland has turned things around, while Luke looks at some reasons why Ulster can be hopeful of causing a shock.

The lads also discuss some selection dilemmas McFarland has ahead of this weekend as well as whether Johnny Sexton will start for Leo Cullen's men.

Meanwhile, Munster fell to Leinster for the third year in a row in the league semi-final last Friday - the lads look at what they have to do to take the next step as well as take a look at some of Munster's post-match comments.

Owen Farrell's five-match ban for a dangerous tackle, as well as the state of rugby's disciplinary process, is up for discussion too.

Online Editors