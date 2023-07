Ireland players after their side's defeat in the U20 Rugby World Cup Final match between Ireland and France at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Shaun Roy/Sportsfile

It wasn’t to be for Ireland in the Under 20 World Championship final. They were beaten by a simply sensational French team, 50 points to 14, and on the latest Left Wing, Rúaidhrí O’Connor joins Sinéad Kissane with the post-match analysis from Cape Town. Listen & follow on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.