| 7.6°C Dublin

The Left Wing: Neil Francis - why the IRFU should get on the phone to Ronan O'Gara

Ronan O'Gara is currently the head coach of La Rochelle. Photo by Romain Biard/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ronan O'Gara is currently the head coach of La Rochelle. Photo by Romain Biard/Sportsfile

Ronan O'Gara is currently the head coach of La Rochelle. Photo by Romain Biard/Sportsfile

Ronan O'Gara is currently the head coach of La Rochelle. Photo by Romain Biard/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Neil Francis to discuss Ireland's Six Nations campaign to date.

Neil is disappointed by the lack of progress the team has made under Andy Farrell, while Luke is concerned with the team's defence as well as the attack.

The lads look back on the defeat to France last weekend, with Neil left very impressed with how Les Bleus are building following the addition of Shaun Edwards.

The out-half succession plan is a talking point, with both Luke and Neil very enthusiastic about the potential of Leinster youngster Ciaran Frawley.

Neil says that Andy Farrell will be under a lot of pressure if things don't improve and that the IRFU should make a call to Ronan O'Gara at the end of the Six Nations.

Scotland's collapse against Wales and England's stuttering form is up for discussion too.

Rugby Newsletter

A weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday.

This field is required

Online Editors

Related Content

France used Grégory Alldritt as one of the ball-carriers off a lineout move that Ireland struggled to contain. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Six Nations Premium

Brendan Fanning Opinion A tale of two set-pieces – French lineout attack shows what Ireland are missing

It’s not often Italy head coaches breathe a sigh of relief when they see Ireland next up on the fixture list. The incumbent there, Franco Smith, will feel like the worst of the storm has passed. Having taken 91 points on board against France and England – a brutal opening sequence - you’d say he’s glad just to see the back of them. But there’s a lot about Ireland that will lift the South African’s spirits.

Most Watched

Privacy