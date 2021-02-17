The Left Wing: Neil Francis - why the IRFU should get on the phone to Ronan O'Gara

Ronan O'Gara is currently the head coach of La Rochelle. Photo by Romain Biard/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Neil Francis to discuss Ireland's Six Nations campaign to date.

Neil is disappointed by the lack of progress the team has made under Andy Farrell, while Luke is concerned with the team's defence as well as the attack.

The lads look back on the defeat to France last weekend, with Neil left very impressed with how Les Bleus are building following the addition of Shaun Edwards.

The out-half succession plan is a talking point, with both Luke and Neil very enthusiastic about the potential of Leinster youngster Ciaran Frawley.

Neil says that Andy Farrell will be under a lot of pressure if things don't improve and that the IRFU should make a call to Ronan O'Gara at the end of the Six Nations.

Scotland's collapse against Wales and England's stuttering form is up for discussion too.

Online Editors