The Left Wing: Neil Francis on Leinster's European exit, his Lions verdict and why he misses Warren Gatland

Leinster came up short in the Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle. Photo by Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Neil Francis to look back on Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final defeat and look ahead to the Lions squad announcement.

For the third year in a row, Leinster have failed to win back the European Cup - this time losing to Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle side.

Luke picks out the areas he thinks cost Leinster the game, while Neil thinks that the influence of La Rochelle second row Will Skelton was crucial in the outcome.

The lads debate whether the weakness of the PRO14 has hindered Leinster's chances in Europe and look at how Ross Byrne fared in the absence of Johnny Sexton.

On the Lions squad, Neil thinks that Sexton could miss out on selection and explains why he misses Warren Gatland since his departure as Wales head coach.