The Left Wing: Neil Francis - if the Lions lose the first test against the Springboks, the series is over

South Africa A were too strong for the Lions. Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

On tonight's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Neil Francis to discuss the Lions' defeat to South Africa A and look ahead to the test series.

Warren Gatland's side were beaten by Rassie Erasmus' shadow-Springbok selection in a game that saw the tour really kick into gear.

Luke and Neil give their thoughts on the Lions' tactics in attack, as well as weighing in on some of the key selection decisions at out-half and in the centre.

Warren Gatland's decision to bring out Marcus Smith instead of Johnny Sexton is also up for discussion too, while the lads also touch on Alun Wyn Jones' remarkable injury recovery that saw him fly to South Africa 18 days after dislocating his shoulder.