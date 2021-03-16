The Left Wing: Neil Francis - I think we could see CJ Stander in a Bulls jersey sooner rather than later

CJ Stander is set to retire at the end of the season. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Neil Francis to react to CJ Stander's shock retirement and discuss all the latest Six Nations news.

The lads kick things off with a discussion on the back row's surprise announcement, with Neil saying that he doesn't think Stander will stay retired, and could potentially join up with one of the South African franchises after he returns home.

Luke pays tribute to Stander's service to Irish rugby, but has mixed feelings over his decision to step away.

In terms of on-pitch action, Luke takes a look at Ireland's defensive issues, while the lads discuss Ireland's propensity to kick away turnover ball.

England are coming to town for the Six Nations finale on Saturday, and Luke and Neil both offer areas where Ireland must improve if they want to secure an upset victory.

However, ultimately, they think Eddie Jones' men will leave the Aviva Stadium with a five consecutive win over Ireland.

Online Editors