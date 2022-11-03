The Left Wing: Murray reaches 100 and Baloucoune starts – analysing the Ireland team to face South Africa

Conor Murray will win his 100th cap against South Africa. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Ireland team to face South Africa has been named with Conor Murray set to win his 100th cap and Sinéad Kissane is joined by the Irish Independent’s Rúaidhrí O’Connor to dissect the starting XV and discuss Ireland’s chances.

Murray reaches the historic milestone with Jamison Gibson-Park on the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune has been given an opportunity to stake his claim for a World Cup place starting along with nine others in facing South Africa for the first time.

The Ireland team and bench is: H Keenan; R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, M Hansen; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Reps: R Herring, C Healy, F Bealham, K Treadwell, J Conan, J Gibson-Park, J Carbery, S McCloskey.

Sinéad, Rúaidhrí and Cian Tracey will be back on Saturday after the final whistle with a post-match Left Wing show from the Aviva Stadium analysing Ireland v South Africa so make sure to listen in then.

Meanwhile, Will and Luke will have their usual in-depth analysis on the Left Wing on Wednesday morning.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

Rate, review and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

On Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/28nYlG6s4Yd6jzNIvrDcbL?si=af2c73f391cf4d1e

On Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/the-left-wing/id1282006917