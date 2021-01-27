The Left Wing: Munster's missed opportunity, Ireland's scrum-half pecking order and the Six Nations bubble

Scrum-halves Craig Casey and Conor Murray have both been named in the Ireland squad for the Six Nations. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss all the latest rugby news.

The lads kick things off by reflecting on Leinster's win over Munster and discuss whether the southern province have closed the gap on their biggest rival.

Talk then turns to the Six Nations, as the lads look at Andy Farrell's selection decisions at scrum-half and out-half.

The Six Nations bubble, Ulster's signing of Leone Nakarawa and Paul O'Connell's Ireland role are all up for discussion too.

