The Left Wing: Munster's injury misery, the state of Ulster rugby and the problem with a Club World Cup

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Jonathan Bradley of The Belfast Telegraph to discuss all the latest rugby news.
The lads kick off by asking Jonathan about the state of Ulster rugby as the province moves into their fourth year under head coach Dan McFarland.
The signing of Duane Vermeulen, John Cooney's uncertain future and the emergence of Nathan Doak are all up for discussion.
The chat then moves onto Munster and the rotten injury luck suffered by the team and their Springbok signing RG Snyman, who has suffered an ACL injury for the second straight season.