The Left Wing: Munster’s Covid nightmare, Ulster’s big win and Connacht’s chance against Leinster

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Rúaidhrí O'Connor and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Belfast Telegraph Rugby Correspondent Jonathan Bradley to talk about Munster's Covid-19 nightmare in South Africa, Ulster's big win at the RDS and Connacht's superb performance against Ospreys.

With news that a large number of the Irish province's travelling party are returning home overnight, Luke and Jonathan assess the impact the episode will have on Munster's campaign and the season on the whole.

On Saturday night, Ulster claimed a famous win in Ballsbridge and both guests were full of praise for Dan McFarland's sides approach as they assessed James Hume's contribution and the place in the Leinster and Ireland pecking order of Leinster out-half Harry Byrne.

Leo Cullen had some harsh words for his players after the game and Luke reckons some will have a tough time getting back into the team, with Connacht on their way to the RDS this Friday.

The Western province was sublime in the rain in Galway last Friday night, sweeping Ospreys aside with Mack Hansen giving a really impressive display that caught the eye.

With Europe looming large, it's another big round of games this weekend as the provinces look to launch into their Champions Cup campaign.

