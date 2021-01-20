The Left Wing: Munster vs Leinster preview and Will Connors on making his Ireland breakthrough

Will Connors made his Ireland debut against Italy in the Six Nations last October. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Leinster and Ireland flanker Will Connors to discuss his eventful few months in blue and green.

Connors enjoyed a brilliant spell after rugby returned last year, making his European debut against Saracens before getting his first international cap against Italy.

Connors talks about his experience going up against Billy Vunipola in that Saracens game, and how if he had the chance again he wouldn't have focused so much on the big number eight.

The Kildare man then discusses his spell in the Ireland Sevens set-up and his impressive Ireland U-20 team back in 2016, which included James Ryan, Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Porter.

Connors also explains why he enjoys beetroot juice before games and the origins of his nickname, 'porridge'!

Luke and Will also look ahead to Munster vs Leinster this weekend, and talk about the players who will be looking to impress Andy Farrell.

Online Editors