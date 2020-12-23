The Left Wing: Munster magic, the Rainbow Cup and a Thomond Park showdown

On the last Left Wing of 2020, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to reflect on all the Champions Cup action.

The lads start with the news of the South African teams joining the PRO14 to play in the Rainbow Cup at the end of the current season. While Luke and Ruaidhri think it is exciting from a rugby perspective, they are waiting to see how the Covid situation is in terms of whether the new tournament will be a success.

The lads then break down Munster's sensational comeback in Clermont, as Johann van Graan's side came from 28-9 down to win. Could this be a springboard to finally ending Munster's trophy drought?

The first thing to do will be to end their losing run against Leinster, and with Leo Cullen's men visiting Thomond Park this Saturday, they will have an early chance to do so. Munster have lost eight of the last nine matches against their biggest rivals so they will be keen to change that statistic, but Luke doesn't think the game will make or break Munster's season.

Tom Wood's tackle on Josh van der Flier, Ulster's latest loss and how Irish rugby managed its return during a pandemic are all up for discussion too.

