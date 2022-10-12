The Left Wing: Munster in turmoil, Leinster get tested and URC on the rise

Munster have only won on of their first four games to start the URC season. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to discuss all the latest rugby news.

With the South African sides hitting the ground running and plenty of storylines involving the Irish teams, the lads are in agreement that the URC is a far stronger product than the previous PRO14.

Leinster were given a mighty test by the Sharks in the RDS and Luke thinks Leo Cullen's side will greatly benefit from such a tough challenge.

For Munster, it was yet another defeat and Rud thinks they will struggle to qualify for the Champions Cup with the increased competition in the URC.

Jack Carty's season debut and the fallout from the Emerging Ireland tour are up for discussion too.

If you want to get in touch with the show, you can email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

