The Left Wing: Missed opportunity in Paris, Ireland's penalty decision and Scotland fail to deliver

Melvyn Jaminet, left, and Romain Ntamack celebrate after France's win over Ireland. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Fergus McFadden to look back at Ireland's defeat to France in Paris.

Andy Farrell's side came up just short at the Stade de France, with the decision to kick for the posts in the closing minutes proving contentious.

Fergus thinks it was the right call while Luke says that James Ryan should have opted to stick the ball in the corner.

Both of them are in agreement, however, that with a few less errors, Ireland could have secured a famous victory.

Scotland's defeat in Cardiff to Wales, Six Nations trends and France's room for improvement are all up for discussion too.

For more Left Wing episodes, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/