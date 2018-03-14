The Left Wing: Luke Fitzgerald, Robbie Henshaw and Scott Fardy on Ireland’s Grand Slam chances
On this week’s episode of The Left Wing, live from Kennedy’s Pub, Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery are joined by Robbie Henshaw and Scott Fardy to preview England vs Ireland.
Robbie discusses the impact Bundee Aki has made in the championship while playing with three different centre partners while Scott discuses the evolution of 21-year-old second row James Ryan.
Luke assess’ whether Eddie Jones can turn things around while the panel react to the Australian’s ‘scummy’ comment.
Online Editors
