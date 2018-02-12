The Left Wing LIVE: 'Tullow Tank' Sean O'Brien joins Luke Fitzgerald to discuss Ireland's Six Nations prospects
On this week's Facebook Live episode of The Left Wing Live in association with Aer Lingus, Luke Fitzgerald is joined on the couch by former Leinster and Ireland teammate Sean O'Brien.
The 30-year-old is currently trying to recover from a hip injury in time to return for the final three games of the Six Nations having been forced to watch the victories over France and Italy from the sidelines.
Ireland's eight-try victory over Italy has saw them leapfrog England to the top of the standings with home clashes against Wales (February 24), Scotland (February Mar 10) and a potential Grand Slam decider against England at Twickenham (March 17) to come.
Watch below from 7.30pm approximately:
Online Editors
