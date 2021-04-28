The Left Wing: Lions selection special - the bolters, the Irish contingent and the captaincy debate

Johnny Sexton is looking to go on his third Lions tour this summer. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to discuss the upcoming Lions squad announcement and Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle.

Will and Luke kick things off by discussing how Luke found out about his selection for the 2009 tour, and his initial experience meeting up with the squad.

Luke, Will and Ruaidhri then debate the tough selection decisions facing Warren Gatland as he picks his Lions squad to tour South Africa. Will Sexton make the cut despite his injury concerns? How many Irish players will go?

The lads also give their possible bolters who could be a surprise inclusion when the squad is named on May 6.

The lads finish off by looking ahead to Leinster's mouthwatering Champions Cup semi-final against Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle side. Luke and Ruaidhri both think it will be a cracking game and both also think that Leinster will edge a tight encounter.