The Left Wing: Lions fallout - Sexton's durability, Gatland's grenades and a mixed day for Ireland

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey for an emergency podcast to discuss the Lions squad announcement.

The lads kick off by discussing James Ryan's omission and the reasons given by Warren Gatland.

Luke thinks Ryan was hard done by while Cian thinks it is a bad look for Irish rugby that Ryan and Garry Ringrose, two of Ireland's top young players, have missed the cut. The discussion then moves onto the centre selections, with the lads in agreement that it is a perplexing collection of players, especially considering the quality left out.

The chat then moves to out-half, where Johnny Sexton was left out of the squad, with Owen Farrell, Finn Russell and Dan Biggar included. The questions around Sexton's durability looks to have cost him a shot at a third tour.

The lads finish off by discussing the back row balance, and Luke is asked whether he is more or less confident now that the squad has been picked.