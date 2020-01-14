The Left Wing: Leinster's weak point, Johann van Graan's future and Doris vs Deegan

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to review all the Champions Cup action and look ahead to Ireland's Six Nations squad announcement.

Leinster are still riding high in Europe after recording their fifth straight pool win, but Luke and Ruaidhri both agree that their defence could be their undoing later in the tournament if they don't tighten it up.

A number of Leo Cullen's young guns are in line to be selected for Ireland, and the lads debate whether Caelan Doris or Max Deegan have the upper hand in the number eight battle.

Besides that, Rob Kearney, Sean Cronin and Jordi Murphy are all looking to fight their way back into Andy Farrell's squad, while the matter of captaincy could also be settled.

Luke and Ruaidhri both think that second row James Ryan would make a good captain at this stage of his career.

Elsewhere, Munster suffered a tough defeat to Racing 92 that all but ends their interest in the Champions Cup - Ruaidhri assesses where the southern province is at and gives his reasons for why head coach Johann van Graan deserves more time at the helm.

Ulster's near-miss in Clermont, Racing 92's futuristic stadium and Will's Champions Cup power rankings are all up for discussion too.

Online Editors