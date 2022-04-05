The Left Wing: Leinster's statement, Munster's struggles and Greg McWilliams on Ireland's Six Nations challenge

James Lowe celebrates after scoring his side's fourth try with team-mate Ciarán Frawley. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to discuss Leinster's big win over Munster and Ireland women's head coach Greg McWilliams to discuss the Six Nations campaign to date.

Leinster secured a big win in Thomond Park to head into Champions Cup action in style, but both Luke and Ruaidhri are worried about Munster's prospects after another damaging defeat to their biggest rival.

Joey Carbery's best position, Leinster's Champions Cup chances and Munster's head coach search are all up for discussion too.

Greg McWilliams then joins the lads to discuss how he feels Ireland have performed in the Six Nations so far. Despite two defeats from two, McWilliams thinks there are reasons to be hopeful ahead of Sunday's game against Italy.