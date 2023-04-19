The Left Wing: Leinster's Springbok statement, Munster reignite season and the orange card debate

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to pick through all the talking points from the latest round of URC action.

There is the big news that Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber will replace Stuart Lancaster in the Leinster set-up next season - it's certainly a big statement but is it a good fit style wise?

Munster also got their season back on track with an impressive win in South Africa - is it too late in the campaign for them to really go for silverware?

The possibility of an orange card being introduced for the Rugby World Cup is also up for debate, and the lads have strong views on whether it would be a good thing.

On the next episode of the Left Wing, Sinéad will be back on Monday, joined by Anna Caplice and Ali Donnelly, to look back on Ireland Women's Six Nations clash against England



