The Left Wing: Leinster's grudge match and Ulster's daunting trip - Champions Cup preview with Stephen Ferris

For the third consecutive season, Leinster will face off against Saracens in the Champions Cup. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Stephen Ferris to look ahead to a big weekend of European rugby and discuss Leinster's win over Ulster in the PRO14 final.

Ferris thinks his old province made a few tactical errors in the game at the Aviva Stadium that handed the game to Leinster, but he did see some positives ahead of what it is a daunting Champions Cup quarter-final away to Toulouse.

Leinster move on from a third consecutive PRO14 title to a grudge match with Saracens this Saturday, and Ferris and Luke both expect Leo Cullen's side to prevail. The former Ireland back row also explains why he thinks Leinster could win the game well if they get on top early on.

Saracens are coached by Mark McCall, who led Ulster to their last trophy back in 2006 when Ferris was in the back row, and he gives an insight into what McCall brings to the table.

Fitzgerald also discusses whether Munster should make a move to bring Simon Zebo back to the province when his Racing 92 contract expires at the end of the season.

Online Editors