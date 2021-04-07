The Left Wing: Leinster's Exeter showdown, Ronan O'Gara's next move and Ireland's Six Nations opener

Leinster's front row will be crucial in the battle against Exeter in the Champions Cup quarter-final. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by former Ireland international Niamh Briggs to look back on an eventful weekend of European rugby and look ahead to Exeter vs Leinster and the Women's Six Nations.

Everyone was impressed with Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle side and the discussion quickly turns to whether the Munster legend is a live option to return to his former province as the head coach.

Munster were eliminated from Europe by Toulouse last Saturday at Thomond Park - Luke thinks Munster's defence was their undoing while Niamh thinks that they weren't far off producing a memorable upset.

The chat then turns to Exeter vs Leinster, and whether the English side will be able to overpower Leinster like they did to other teams en route to Champions Cup glory last season. Luke, Will and Niamh all think that Leinster's international pack will be able to withstand the Exeter onslaught and that could be key.

Niamh also gives her assessment of where the Ireland women's team are at heading into their Six Nations opener against Wales this Saturday, including a look at some of the exciting Sevens talented that have been drafted into the Ireland squad.

Online Editors