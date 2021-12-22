The Left Wing: Leinster's Covid Christmas, Ultan Dillane's decision and the return of Declan Kidney?

Declan Kidney has been linked with a move back to Munster. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

On the last Left Wing of the year, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to discuss all the latest rugby news.

For the second year in a row, Munster's St Stephen's Day clash at home to Leinster has been shelved due to Covid - Rud gives a state of play in what is a messy situation for Leo Cullen's side.

The lads then turn their attention to Munster's win over Castres, while Rud also puts forward Declan Kidney as a possible replacement for Johann van Graan.

The chat then turns to the news that Ultan Dillane is leaving Connacht at the end of the season to move to France and Will thinks that more fringe Ireland players would benefit from a move abroad, while Luke isn't so sure.



